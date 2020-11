No. 22 Liberty looks to keep rolling against Western Carolina

Liberty made some believers last week with its dramatic victory at Virginia Tech, and the No. 22 Flames don’t expect to have to be at their best to justify that perch this weekend. Western Carolina will be making its debut in a 3-game season that is a prelude to an 8-game season starting in February. The teams have split six games, but all came while the Flames were in the lower level Bowl championship level.