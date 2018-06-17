No 611 excursions this year: VMT
The iconic 611 steam engine will not lead any passenger excursions this year — that word over the weekend from the Virginia Museum of Transportation. But the museum is not ruling out a return in 2019. The VMT says 611 remains in working order, and there will be special events this year to allow you to see it. WLNI’s Evan Jones has more:
News release: ROANOKE, Va. (June 16, 2018) – The Virginia Museum of Transportation, Inc. announced new community events today for its iconic 611 Class J locomotive and plans to continue working to explore new opportunities for 611. 611 will not be operating public excursions in 2018, but will be participating in special events. “We are very pleased to announce that we are engaged in substantive conversations about exciting potential 2019 excursions and special appearances for 611. We will continue to seek opportunities for the public to experience a pivotal piece of American history firsthand, under steam”, according to Virginia Museum of Transportation FORWARD 611 Committee Chairman, Trey Davis.