No. 9 Miami rallies behind King, D to beat Va. Tech 25-24

D’Eriq King threw for 255 yards and a touchdown and ran for a score to lead No. 9 Miami to a 25-24 victory over Virginia Tech. The 7-1 Hurricanes rallied from an 11-point, third-quarter deficit to win their fourth consecutive game and stay very much alive for a spot in the ACC championship game. Miami scored the game’s final 12 points and held the 4-4 Hokies scoreless on their final five possessions.