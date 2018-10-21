No jackpot, but Franklin Co. ticket is a $1 million winner

As those big lottery jackpots keep growing, one ticket bought in our area is presumably a pretty good consolation prize — a $1 million winner. The Virginia Lottery reports it was a MegaMillions ticket purcased at the Whistle Stop along Route 40 east of Rocky Mount in Franklin County. And somebody bought a ticket at the Towne Square Kroger in Roanoke worth $10,000.

From the Virginia Lottery: More than 336,000 tickets bought in Virginia won prizes in the Friday, October 19, Mega Millions drawing. But no ticket in Virginia or anywhere else matched all six numbers to win the jackpot, so the jackpot for the Tuesday, October 23, drawing grows to a jaw-dropping $1.6 billion.

Two Virginia tickets each won $1 million in Friday’s drawing. Those tickets were bought at:

Gum Spring BP, 911 Cross Country Road in Mineral

Whistle Stop, 11729 Old Franklin Turnpike in Union Hall

Two Virginia tickets each won $20,000. They were bought at:

Parham Pit Stop, 807 East Parham Road, Henrico

7-Eleven, 615 East Market Street, Leesburg

Five tickets bought in Virginia won $10,000 apiece. They were bought at: