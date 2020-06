No new coronavirus cases or deaths reported in Lynchburg region

The data released this morning by The Virginia Department of Health shows there are 570 new confirmed or probable coronavirus cases statewide bringing the overall case count in Virginia to 51,251. The VDH is also reporting five new coronavirus related deaths bring the total number of dead in the Commonwealth to 1,477. There are no new cases or deaths being reported in the Lynchburg region.