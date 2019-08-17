No whistle blower tips for Virginia state inspector general

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s state watchdog says it’s not getting much help from whistle blowers.

The Daily Press reports that the Office of the State Inspector General received no whistle blower tips in fiscal 2019.

The office also said the state Fraud and Abuse Whistle Blower fund paid out zero claims. The fund lets whistle blowers collect a reward of up to 10% of any money the office recovers based on tips. The office has not paid out any claims from the fund since taking it over in fiscal 2013.

