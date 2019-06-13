Northam administration takes gun law initiative on the road

Two members of Governor Northam’s administration are conducting a series of events in parts of the state from today through next Tuesday connected in advance of next month’s special General Assembly session on state gun laws. Northam’s office says the events will discuss what the governor calls the “gun violence emergency” in Virginia. Almost all the events are in Richmond and northern Virginia. The only one west of Richmond is in Abingdon.

From Governor Northam’s Office: In the lead up to the July 9 special legislative session called by Governor Ralph Northam, Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran and Secretary of Health and Human Resources Daniel Carey will participate in a series of roundtables across the state with community leaders and advocates to discuss the gun violence emergency in Virginia and commonsense gun safety legislation.

Last week, Governor Northam asked legislators to engage in an open and transparent debate, in which the bills brought before the legislature are put to a vote by the entire General Assembly.

(Continue reading for the full schedule)

Thursday, June 13

Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran to Host Gun Violence Prevention Roundtable in Alexandria

4:00 PM

Alexandria City Courthouse

520 King Street, Suite 301

Alexandria, Virginia 22314

Friday, June 14

Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran to Host Gun Violence Prevention Roundtable in Fairfax

11:30 AM

Primetime Sports Bar & Grille

11250 James Swart Circle

Fairfax, Virginia 22030

Monday, June 17

Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran to Join U.S. Senator Tim Kaine at Gun Violence Prevention Roundtable in Richmond

10:00 AM

New Life Deliverance Tabernacle

900 Decatur Street

Richmond, Virginia 23224

Secretary of Health and Human Resources Daniel Carey, M.D. to Join U.S. Senator Tim Kaine at Gun Violence Prevention Roundtable in Fredericksburg

2:00 PM

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fredericksburg

25 Chalice Circle

Fredericksburg, Virginia 22405

Tuesday, June 18

3:30 PM

Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran to Host Gun Violence Prevention Roundtable in Abingdon

Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center, Room 233

One Partnership Circle

Abingdon, Virginia 24210

AND

Secretary of Health and Human Resources Daniel Carey, M.D. to Host Gun Violence Prevention Roundtable in Richmond

5:30 PM

Virginia Sexual and Domestic Violence Action Alliance

1118 West Main Street

Richmond, Virginia 23220