Northam announces additional federal money for schools

Oct 08, 2020 11:22AM (GMT 15:22)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is announcing he’s putting an additional $220 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds towards the state’s public schools. Northam said in a statement Thursday the extra money would be used to help schools pay for testing supplies, personal protective equipment and technology needed for virtual learning. Virginia schools are currently operating in a mishmash fashion. Some districts are offering in-person instruction while others are mostly virtual. The governor said the money would be distributed to all 135 school districts at a rate of $175 per pupil. He said every district would get a minimum of $100,000.