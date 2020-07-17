Northam calls for special session to focus on budget, police

| By

Governor Ralph Northam has called for a special legislative session next month to focus on the state budget in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic as well as criminal and social justice reform. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported that Northam’s office made the announcement Friday. Lawmakers will be due back in Richmond on Aug. 18. The Democratic governor said in a statement that he and lawmakers have a unique opportunity to invest in the state’s economic recovery and “make progress” on policing and criminal justice reform.