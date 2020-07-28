Northam orders new COVID-related restrictions in Hampton Roads

Governor Northam says most of Virginia is holding relatively steady in the rate of new COVID-19 cases, but the situation in Hampton Roads is much different and very concerning, and as a result, he is reinstating a new set of restrictions for that region only. They include no alcohol sales or consumption in restaurants after 10:00 pm, closing all restaurants by midnight, and limiting indoor dining to 50% capacity. Private or public gatherings must not exceed 50. These restrictions will take effect Friday.

The governor says the clear majority of new cases is now among those in their 20’s and younger, and these new measures are designed to address this specific situation. WLN’s Evan Jones has more:

