Northam okays phased-in re-opening of Virginia Beach

Governor Northam said today those thinking about heading to the beach this Memorial Day weekend can do it in the Commonwealth – Virginia Beach and First Landing State Park beaches will both be open for swimming and sunbathing, with parking lots set at 50% capacity. No group sports or large gatherings will be allowed.

Northam said he is counting on Virginians to “be responsible” over the holiday weekend if they want to see the ocean beaches remain open.