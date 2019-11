Northam promises sweeping changes as Dems take full statehouse control

Virginia Democrats will take full control of the statehouse for the first time in more than two decades, and Governor Northam quickly made it clear he plans to make sweeping changes in statewide laws and policies. WLNI’s Evan Jones has the story:

11-06 General Assembly Wrap-WLNI-WEB

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Democrats are taking full control of the statehouse for the first time in more than two decades. Democrats won majorities in both the state House and Senate in Tuesday’s legislative election. This is the third election in a row that Virginia Democrats have made significant gains since President Donald Trump was elected. The win will give Democrats control of the legislature and governorship for the first time in 26 years. Democrats have pledged to pass new gun restrictions and raise the minimum wage once in power. Virginia is the only state with legislative elections this year where partisan control was up for grabs. Much of the contest centered on how voters feel about Trump and his possible impeachment.