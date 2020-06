Northam: Racism never went away and he hears the protesters

Governor Northam says he hears the cries of protesters across Virginia, and he promises steps to deal with their calls, especially with a review of many state laws. The governor says the oppression never went away when slavery ended, and the anger displayed across the country in recent days demonstrates the result of its continued existence. WLNI’s Evan Jones has more:

