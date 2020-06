Northam: Richmond violence should not continue

Governor Northam says weeks of nighttime violence and vandalism in Richmond should not continue. Northam says there have been close to 500 demonstrations across Virginia since George Floyd died, and they have focused attention on racial justice — and injustice — but he says what has happened since in Richmond is a different matter. WLNI’s Evan Jones has more:

06-24 Northam PM Wrap-WLNI