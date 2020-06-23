Northam to implement Phase 3 on July 1

| By

Governor Northam has set Wednesday, July 1 as the day Virginia will move to Phase 3 of his reopening executive orders. Among other things, social gatherings will be permitted up 250 people. Retail stores and restaurants will be permitted to resume operations at 100% permitted capacity, but physical distancing guidelines will still have to be followed. Gyms and fitness centers will be permitted to operate at 75% capacity. Entertainment venues like museums, zoos and other outdoor venues will be able to open at 50% of capacity with a maximum of 1,000 people. Child care facilities will be permitted to open, but overnight summer camps will remain closed.

Northam says Virginia is now well-positioned to handle any potential resurgence in cases, and he doesn’t expect to order any reversal should that happen, but he is not ruling it out either, as WLNI’s Evan Jones reports:

06-24 Phase 3 Wrap WLNI WEB