Northam to visit RAM Clinic

July 21st, 2018 | Written by:

Ralph Northam

WISE, Va. (AP) – Gov. Ralph Northam is set to visit a health clinic in Southwest Virginia that’s expected to draw thousands of people seeking free care. Northam’s office announced that he will attend the Remote Area Medical clinic at the Wise County Fairgrounds on Saturday. Northam is a pediatric neurologist who has treated patients at the clinic in the past. This is 19th year the event will be held at the fairgrounds. Patients will receive provide dental, medical and vision care. All care is offered free of charge. Registration begins at 6 a.m. daily from July 20 through July 22. Services are offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

 









