Northam urges face mask use but cautions against overconfidence

Governor Northam says Virginia has ordered a major shipment of much-needed personal protective equipment – PPE’s – but it is not scheduled to arrive from Asia for another week. In the meantime, he urges all Virginians to wear masks when heading out, even if they have to make the coverings themselves. But this call also comes with a word of caution, as WLNI’s Evan Jones reports:

