Northam urges Virginians to stay home for Thanksgiving

Gov. Ralph Northam is urging Virginians to stay home for the Thanksgiving holiday, saying it would be “an act of love” to help keep people safe amid steadily rising coronavirus cases.

The Democratic governor’s comments Wednesday come a few days after he announced substantial new statewide restrictions on gatherings and certain businesses in an effort to slow the virus’s spread. The state’s cap on gatherings will be reduced from 250 people to 25, and the mask requirement will be applied to younger children. Also, the number of spectators allowed at athletic events will be reduced, and alcohol sales will be prohibited at dining and drinking establishments after 10 p.m.