Northam’s push to limit campaign contributions fails

January 30th, 2019 | Written by:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s proposal to put new limits on campaign contributions is finding little love in the General Assembly.A Senate panel killed a Northam-backed bill Tuesday to limit contributions with the help of Northam’s fellow Democrats.Northam said before the session started that lawmakers should put a $10,000 limit on campaign contributions and bar donations from corporations. The governor said the measures would help promote better government.Republicans chided Northam for not leading by example. The governor is currently accepting large corporate donations for his political action committee. Northam has said the donations have no effect on how he governs.

