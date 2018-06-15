NOVA school board considers change to gender-neutral dress code

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) – A Virginia school board has heard proposals to change the schools dress code to gender-neutral language and adopt a more inclusive sex education curriculum. WTTG-TV reports Fairfax County School Board members heard the proposals Thursday. A special panel appointed by the board and made up of teachers and administrators designed the proposed sex education curriculum. Supporters say it’s more inclusive of LGBTQ and transgender students. Critics say it would promote transgender issues and contraceptives instead of abstinence. Many critics sent emails to the board asking members to reject the changes as phrases such as “sex assigned at birth” are ideological. Board member Ryan McElveen proposed changing the dress code to prohibit clothing exposing “private areas” or excessive amounts skin. It currently calls for clothing that doesn’t expose cleavage.