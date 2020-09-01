Numerous morning accidents tie up Lynchburg Expressway

| By

Lynchburg Police responded to a series of crashes this morning. Just before 8:00am, police say a pedestrian was struck by a car at the intersection of Rivermont Avenue and North Princeton Circle. The victim was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver was not charged. Shortly after 8:00am, officers responded to U.S. 29 South before the Grace Street where numerous vehicles crashed along the same stretch of roadway, resulting in a total of at least seven separate crashes involving more than 11 vehicles. The LPD determined the cause of these crashes was a slick substance on the roadway. U.S. 29 South between the Main Street and Grace Street exits was shut down for nearly four hours to clear and clean the road. There were no serious injuries.

Here is the press release from the LPD:

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating after a series of crashes this morning.

On September 1, 2020 at 7:51 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Rivermont Avenue and North Princeton Circle for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian. When officers arrived on scene, they found a single pedestrian that had been struck by a vehicle. The victim was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver was not charged.

On September 1, 2020 at 8:04 a.m., officers responded to U.S. 29 South before the Grace Street exit for a report of a crash. After the report of the original crash, several other vehicles crashed along the same stretch of roadway, resulting in a total of at least seven separate crashes involving more than 11 vehicles. The LPD determined the cause of these crashes was a slick substance on the roadway. U.S. 29 South between the Main Street and Grace Street exits was shut down for nearly four hours to clear and clean the road to ensure it was safe for drivers. There were no serious injuries as a result of these crashes.

The LPD asks that anyone who may have information about these incidents call the Traffic Safety Unit at (434) 455-6047.

This are ongoing investigations. Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.