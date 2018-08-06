Off-duty deputy credited with saving toddler’s life at Smith Mountain Lake

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is crediting an off-duty deputy for saving a toddler’s life Sunday at Smith Mountain Lake. Officials say Corporal Sonny Daniels was nearby when the one-year-old was brought from the water unresponsive and not breathing. Daniels successfully performed CPR before rescue crews arrived, and the toddler was released from the hospital today.

From the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office: On Sunday August 5, 2018, Bedford County 911 received several calls from individuals who advised that they were at the Smith Mountain Lake State Park Beach and a small child had been removed from the water and was unresponsive and not breathing. As emergency crews were being dispatched and responding, Bedford County Sheriff’s Office Corporal Sonny Daniels, who was at the State Park and off duty, heard a woman screaming and carrying a small child out of the water. Cpl. Daniels immediately took the child and started performing CPR. Through Corporal Daniels’ efforts, the child responded and began coughing, crying and breathing on his own. The child, age 1, was transported to the hospital. The child was release from the hospital today. Sheriff Brown will present Cpl. Daniels and three other Bedford County Sheriff’s deputies with the Office’s Life Saving Award in the near future.