Officer-involved shooting in Bedford County

NEWS RELEASE: The Virginia State Police is investigating a traffic pursuit and officer involved shooting which occurred Wednesday, April 22, 2020 on Falling Creek Road in Bedford County.

Troopers responded to assist the Town of Bedford Police Department and the B edford County Sheriff’s Office with a traffic pursuit involving a 1998 Chrysler Sebring in the Town of Bedford ; for several traffic violations. The Chrysler struck two State Police cars then crashed into a fence in the 3800 block of Falling Creek Road. The driver exited the vehicle and pointed a firearm at the Trooper, which discharged his service weapon striking the suspect. The subject was flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital with life threatening injuries.

The subject was identified as Daniel Ira Newman, 48, of Bedford , Va. No officers were injured in the incident.

The Virginia State Police, Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Salem Division, is investigating the shooting, and the Trooper involved has been placed on Administrative Leave until the investigation has been completed. The results of the investigation will then be turned over to the Bedford County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office.

Charges are pending for the Newman subject.

A section of Falling Creek Road remained closed to all traffic from 12:52 a.m. until 6:35 a.m. while the investigation was conducted.