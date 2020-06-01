Officers injured, two individuals arrested after protests in Lynchburg

From Lynchburg Police Department: LYNCHBURG, Va. – Several Lynchburg Police Department Officers are injured and two individuals were arrested after protests turned violent tonight.

On May 31, 2020 at 9:12 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Fifth and Federal Streets for a disorderly crowd blocking the roadway. After officers arrived, protesters began throwing rocks and assaulting them. Several officers were injured and one was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Throughout the night, protesters damaged property along 5th Street as well as LPD vehicles. Members of the LPD ordered the crowd several times to disperse.

As a result of the unlawful activity, Brian Lamont Davis, 33, of Campbell County, was charged with throwing a projectile missile at an occupied building and unlawful assembly.

The crowd did not disperse and continued to damage property. Officers then deployed a chemical agent. The crowd dispersed and several people later moved down to the intersection of 12th and Church Streets where the ABC Store was vandalized.

Another individual was taken into custody at 12th and Church Streets. Information on that arrest will be forthcoming.

The LPD respects the right to peacefully protest. When those protests turn violent and threaten the safety of our community, we must take action, as we did tonight. Failing to take action would threaten the safety of the peaceful protesters, the uninvolved public, and our officers.

This is an ongoing investigation. Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.