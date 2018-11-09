Officers of Timberlake Dixie Youth charged with embezzlement

News release: The Lynchburg Police Department is actively investigating a reported Embezzlement involving the Timberlake Dixie Youth Organization. In October, 2018 Timberlake Dixie Youth board members became aware of discrepancies involving the financial reports of their non-profit organization and LPD was asked to investigate. After several weeks of investigating, Detectives were able to determine that money raised through fundraising events, sponsorships and team member registration fees intended for use by the organization had been used fraudulently. Detectives determined the fraudulent activity began in 2017 and continued through October 2018 with a total loss in excess of $20,000. Detectives were able to identify two suspects in this case and on November 9, 2018 the following individuals were charged: Richard Lee Mathews, 44 year old resident of Campbell County (President of Timberlake Dixie Youth) and April Lynn Mathews, 50 year old resident of Campbell County (Treasurer of Timberlake Dixie Youth). Charges include Embezzlement and Obtaining Money by False Pretense. Both suspects were arrested and transported to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail.