UPDATE: Forest-area man is located after missing for almost a week

UPDATE: The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office says Eric Kline has been located.

PREVIOUS news release: The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in a missing person’s investigation. Eric Glenn Kline left his residence near the Forest area on May 1, 2018 and has not been seen or heard from since. Eric was last seen operating a white 2008 Nissan Sentra four-door sedan bearing Virginia license VFX-5356. He is a 22 year old black male, 5’9” tall and 185 pounds. He has a light complexion and has black hair and brown eyes. He also has a scar on one of his hands in the shape of the continent of Africa. Photos of Eric are attached to this press release. If anyone has seen Mr. Kline or has any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call Investigator Arney of the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-586-7827.