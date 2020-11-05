Officials seek input on Central Virginia Training Center property

| By

Area economic development officials want public input on what to do with the vacant Central Virginia Training Center property. The now closed center, which is owned by the state, is in Madison Heights across the river from downtown Lynchburg. Megan Lucas is with the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance:

Every evening next week, the business alliance is hosting the design team, and members of the community can suggest concepts that will be drawn into a design. The website is trainingcentermasterplan.com.

Here is information about the meetings next week:

Lynchburg, Virginia – The Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance, in partnership with the Central Virginia Planning District, Amherst County, Amherst Economic Development Alliance, the City of Lynchburg, and regional business leaders are hosting a five-day pin-up session from November 9 – November 13 aimed at receiving public feedback on the redevelopment of the Central Virginia Training Center site.

The in-person pin-up sessions will be held Monday, November 9 to Thursday, November 12, from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. and Friday November 13 from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. For those unable to attend, meeting materials will be posted to the Training Center Redevelopment Plan website after each pin-up session at trainingcentermasterplan.com

Why now? The leadership of the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance and the Central Virginia Planning District Commission have designated the redevelopment of the Training Center as a regional priority convening public and private partners to champion this opportunity with partial funding provided via a GoVA Region 2 grant.

Why a redevelopment plan? The Training Center Redevelopment Plan defines the future of this important economic development asset and connects the twin communities of Madison Heights and Lynchburg. Overlooking the James River and downtown Lynchburg, the redeveloped site will be a premier location that attracts capital investment and talent, enhancing the area’s quality of life.