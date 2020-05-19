One additional COVID-19 case reported in Lynchburg region

The VDH is reporting one additional case in the Lynchburg region, that case was reported in Lynchburg City bringing the overall case count there to 75. Numbers from the four surrounding counties of Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford and Campbell remain unchanged.

The VDH is reporting there are 1,005 new coronavirus cases statewide bringing the commonwealth’s overall case count to 32,145. State health officials are also reporting over a 24 hour period, there were 27 new coronavirus related deaths bringing the overall number of dead in Virginia to 1,041