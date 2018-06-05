One adult, two juveniles charged with attempted burglary of New Towne Road residence
Lynchburg Police say one adult and two juveniles are charged with that attempted Monday break-in to a home on New Towne Road. Police say 18-year-old Markeem Dance faces breaking and entering charges as do the two juveniles, ages 16 and 14. Officials say the case remains “very active and ongoing”.
From Lynchburg Police: On June 4, 2018, at 12:00 pm, the Lynchburg Police Department responded to a burglary in the 100 block of New Towne Road. It was reported that five suspects wearing dark clothing were attempting to kick in the front door of a residence. Officers responded to the scene and during their investigation they encountered the suspects who then took off running in the area of Millstone Road. A perimeter was set up and officers were able to locate three of the five suspects. Three arrests were made as a result of the cooperative efforts of K9 units, Patrol, and CID personnel: