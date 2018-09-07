One arrested for stealing guns from area business, more expected

A Lynchburg man is charged with taking part in one of two recent business burglaries in which firearms were taken. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says 20-year-old Damani Bailey is accused in the break-in at Indian Rock Tactical. Officials say he also took part in another burglary the same night at Graves Mill Jewelry and Loan. The sheriff’s office say more charges – and more arrests – are expected.

News release: The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Lynchburg Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms (ATF), is continuing its investigation into the burglaries that occurred during the early morning hours of September 4, 2018.Several firearms along with jewelry and archery equipment were stolen from Indian Rock Tactical and Graves Mill Jewelry and loan. On September 6, 2018, 20 year old Damani Omar Bailey of 2315 Yorktown Ave., Lynchburg VA, was arrested in connection to these incidents for 1 count of Breaking and Entering and 1 count of Grand Larceny. Bailey is currently being held at the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center without bond. This is an ongoing investigation and additional charges and arrests are anticipated.