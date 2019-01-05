One child shoots another; mother charged with neglect

From Lynchburg Police: On Saturday January 5, 2019 at 2:18 pm, officers with the Lynchburg Police Department responded to the 100-block of Watergate Drive in reference to a report of a child that had been shot. When units arrived on the scene, they located a 6 year-old child with a single gunshot wound. The child was transported to the hospital and treated. The wound is not life-threatening. The investigation revealed that another 4 year-old child in the house had gained access to a pistol and accidentally fired it striking the victim.

The mother of the children, Megan Dawn Little, 29, resident of Lynchburg was charged with Felony Child Neglect (2 counts) and Allowing Access to Firearms by Children (1 count). In addition, Anthony Shawn May 27 resident of Lynchburg was charged with Possession of Marijuana.