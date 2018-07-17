One confirmed death in Bedford County crash

Update: Virginia State Police Senior Trooper S.M. Krantz is investigating a fatal crash in Bedford County. The crash occurred at 4:20 p.m. Monday (July 16) on Goode Road at the intersection of Goode Station Road.

A 1997 Jeep Wrangler was traveling north on Goode Road when it swerved to the left to avoid striking a deer in the roadway. The Jeep crossed the center line and ran off the left side of the highway. The vehicle then struck a ditch and overturned. It came to rest on its wheels.

The driver of the Jeep, a 17-year-old Bedford, Va. female, was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. She was wearing a seat belt.

The passenger, a 16-year-old Bedford, Va. female, was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the Jeep. She died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Previously: At 4:30 p.m., Monday (July 16), Virginia State Police responded to a traffic crash in Bedford County. The crash occurred on Goode Station Road when a vehicle ran off the road and overturned. There is one confirmed fatality. The crash remains under investigation.