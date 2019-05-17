One dead and one seriously injured in Lynchburg Shooting

FROM LYNCHBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT :On May 16, 2019 at 7:30 pm Lynchburg Police Officers were dispatched to 2315 Yorktown Ave, The Meadows Apartments for a report of malicious wounding.

Callers stated that two people had been shot behind the 400 building. When officers arrived on scene, they located two adult males both suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers provided first aid until Lynchburg Fire Department medics arrived in an attempt to provide life saving measures. Both individuals were transported to the Lynchburg General Hospital. Victim # 1: Dre’yon Ty’Shean Browley, 18 year old resident of Lynchburg later succumbed to his injuries.Victim # 2: An 18 year old male resident of Lynchburg is being treated at Lynchburg General Hospital for serious injuries. He is listed in critical but stable condition.LPD Criminal Investigations and Forensics units responded to assist in the investigation. Leads were quickly developed as a result of cooperation by the community.

Relevant information was broadcast across the Central Virginia region. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office was able to locate the suspect and suspect vehicle a short time after these broadcasts were made. With Campbell County Sheriff’s Office assistance, LPD Detectives were able to take the suspect into custody within 3 hours of this incident occurring. The Lynchburg Police Department is grateful for our community partners and our Law Enforcement partners for their assistance in this case. The suspect is a juvenile male, resident of Campbell County. The juvenile has been charged with the following: Murder, Malicious Wounding and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony x 2 This is an active and ongoing investigation and appears to be an isolated incident. Anyone who may have been a witness to or who may have direct knowledge of this incident is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department.No additional information will be released except as an update to this press release.