One dead in head-on crash on US 29 Business

| By

NEWS RELEASE: Virginia State Police Trooper B.S. Draper is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Pittsylvania County. The crash occurred Nov. 3, 2019 at 4:50 p.m. on Route 29 Business near Route 721/Livestock Road [a few miles north of Danville].

A 1990 Ford Tempo was traveling south on Route 29 Business when it crossed the center line and continued into the northbound lanes. A 2019 Chevrolet Silverado traveling north on Route 29 swerved to the right in an attempt to avoid the oncoming vehicle, but the Ford struck the Chevrolet head-on.

The driver of the Ford, Michael A. Price, 54, of Danville, Va., died at the scene.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Alvin L. Weatherford Jr., 46, of Blairs, Va., was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries. He was wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.