One dead in US 29 Campbell County crash

| By

NEWS RELEASE: At 8:29 a.m. Wednesday (April 15), Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash in Campbell County. A Honda SUV and a Chevrolet Cavalier collided in the 800 block of Wards Road, a few miles north of Altavista. There was one confirmed fatality. The crash remains under investigation at this time.

Check back for updates.