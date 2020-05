One new COVID-19 case reported in region in last two days

The Virginia Department of Health’s COVID-19 numbers reported over the past two days show just a single new case in the Lynchburg region. That one case is in Appomattox County, now reporting 25. But the numbers in Lynchburg and Amherst, Bedford and Campbell counties have not changed in the last two days; Lynchburg reports 75, Bedford has 41, and 13 are reported in Amherst.