Overturned truck blocks Thomas Jefferson Road

| By

The Forest Volunteer Fire Department reports an overturned truck is blocking Thomas Jefferson Road between Waterlick and Everett Roads. A photo on the department’s Twitter page appears to show gravel spilled across the entire roadway. There is no indication how long the road may remain blocked.

From Forest VFD Twitter: Traffic Alert Thomas Jefferson Road CLOSED from Waterlick Rd to Everett Road due to accident. E5 & R5 are operating and VDOT is responding as well.