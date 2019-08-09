Parking disruptions possible in final phase of Midtown Deck rehab

The third and final phase of rehabilitation work is set to begin Tuesday on the Midtown Parking Deck in downtown Lynchburg. It will involve closing the access road off Main Street and temporary closures of ramps to upper levels. City officials say they’ll make every effort to maintain as much parking as possible on each level during that time.

NEWS RELEASE: Rehabilitation work is continuing on the Midtown Parking Deck in Downtown Lynchburg. Work has been completed on Phase One, and work on Phase Two is ending. Work on Phase Three (deck levels A & B) is expected to begin on Tuesday, August 13. As always, this work is weather permitting.

Phase Three is expected to take several weeks. The final phase will consist of closing the alley way (access road) off Main Street and the ramps to levels B, C and D of the deck for a short period of time to allow for the waterproofing of these areas and the curing time necessary to the process. Every effort is being made to reduce the amount of time for this process and to lessen the impact to users of the deck.

This project will consist of structural and safety repairs that include repairs to the concrete, cracks, joints, railings and steel columns, as wells as deck resurfacing/coating, masonry repairs and re-striping. The repairs will be conducted in stages and will require blocking a number of spaces as work progresses on each level.

Efforts will be made to maintain as much parking as possible within each level along with access to that level; however, access will be limited when work is being performed on the deck ramps. Parking Management is working to find alternate parking options for permit holders should it become necessary to relocate vehicles.

The City apologizes for any inconvenience. Updates will be made available throughout the project.