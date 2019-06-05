Plan ahead: parking information for D-Day Memorial observance
News release: The National D-Day Memorial will be closed to traffic on June 6, 2019, with no on-site parking or drop off. Guests will not be permitted to walk to up to the Memorial site. Shuttle service from off-site parking locations will be offered from 6:30 – 9:30 a.m., with the Memorial gate closing at 9:30a.m. Guests attending the June 6 commemoration should park in one of the following off-site parking locations:
Word of Life Church 912 Burks Hill Rd Bedford VA
Walmart 1126 E Lynchburg Salem Turnpike Bedford VA
Bedford Plaza 1128 E. Lynchburg Salem Turnpike, Bedford, VA
Lowes 1820 E Lynchburg Salem Turnpike Bedford VA
Berglund Pre-Owned Lot 1415 Boxwood Terrace Bedford VA
Venture Boulevard Venture Blvd Bedford VA
Westgate Shopping Center 560 Westgate shopping Center Bedford, VA 24523
Vista Foods 212 E Washington St Bedford VA
Liberty Lake Park 939 Burks Hill Rd Bedford VA
Eaheart Industrial 720 Industrial Ave Bedford VA
Harmony Development 802 Woodhaven Dr Bedford VA
Bedford Moose Lodge 2986 W Lynchburg Salem Turnpike Bedford VA
US Army Reserve Center 1117 Harmony Lane Bedford VA
Liberty High School 100 Liberty Minutemen Dr Bedford VA
Liberty Middle School 1237 Lacey Putney Way Bedford VA