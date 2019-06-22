Party bus did not have legal permit when woman fell to death

June 22nd, 2019 | Written by:

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Virginia officials say a party bus was operating without proper permits when a woman fell out of it last year and died.The Virginian-Pilot reports that the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles says the bus that Kisha Marrow-Lott fell out of during a bachelorette party was not “a legal passenger carrier.” Unauthorized operators are common in the party bus and limo industry.State police say the bus was entering an interstate when Marrow-Lott fell from the bus. She died at the scene.The 37-year-old was a mother of two teenagers. Prosecutors called Marrow-Lott’s death an accident and have not pursued criminal charges.

