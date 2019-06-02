Pastor prays for Trump during church visit

June 2nd, 2019 | Written by:

White House photo

(AP) The pastor of a Virginia church has asked God to give President Donald Trump wisdom to lead the country. Standing with Trump at McLean Bible Church in Vienna, pastor David Platt said Sunday that “fools despise wisdom and instruction.” Trump made an unannounced stop at the church after leaving his private golf club in Sterling, Virginia. The president bowed his head as Platt led the congregation in audible prayer. The president did not address the congregation but mouthed “thank you” as he left the stage.

The White House said Trump stopped at the church to visit with the pastor and pray for the victims of Friday’s deadly mass shooting in Virginia Beach, Virginia. The Rev. Franklin Graham called for a nationwide day of prayer Sunday for Trump









Janet's Five & Dine
Billy Craft May June 2019

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy | WLNI-FM FCC Public File
Copyright © 2019 WLNI Lynchburg 105.9FM. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom



If you need assistance reviewing any of the information in our FCC Public File
please contact our business office at 540.774.9200 or use the form on the contact us page of this site.