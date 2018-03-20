Pastor who says he now lives in Lynchburg is charged with violating no-contact order

BOISE, Idaho (AP) – A former Boise pastor who was held in an Iranian prison for nearly three years was arrested in Idaho on a misdemeanor charge of violating a no-contact order. The Idaho Statesman reports Boise police arrested 37-year-old Saeed Abedini on Sunday, and he pleaded not guilty during his Monday court appearance. A judge had restricted Abedini’s communication with his estranged wife in January 2016. Ada County prosecutors say Abedini violated the no-contact order by sending derogatory text messages to her. The judge on Monday set a $500 bond, and Abedini was assigned a public defender. He remained in jail on Monday. Abedini told the court that he moved to Lynchburg, Virginia, last year. Abedini was arrested in Iran in 2012 and sentenced to eight years in prison on charges of evangelizing.