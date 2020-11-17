UPDATE: Police identify pedestrian killed in Campbell County accident

| By

State police have identified the pedestrian who was hit and killed by a car on Route 29 in Campbell County early yesterday morning. It happened shortly after 1am on Route 29 (Wards Rd.) just south of the Route 460 off ramp. Police say 26-year-old Jennifer E. Marsh of Altavista was walking in the left lane of southbound Route 29 when she was hit. Marsh died at the scene. Police say the car’s driver was unable to avoid hitting her. He wasn’t injured and does not face charges.

Here is the news release from State Police:

At 1:17 a.m. Monday (Nov. 16), Virginia State Police responded to a crash on Route 29 (Wards Rd.) just south of the Route 460 off ramp.

A pedestrian was walking in the left lane of the southbound side of Route 29 when they were struck by a 2003 Ford Crown Victoria cab. The vehicle was unable to avoid striking the pedestrian.

The driver of the Ford, Orlando Harding, 55, of Lynchburg, Va., was uninjured and is not being charged.

The pedestrian, Jennifer E. Marsh, 26, of Altavista, Va., died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Earlier: State police are investigating a fatal accident involving a pedestrian in Campbell County. It happened around 1:17 a.m. yesterday morning (Nov. 16), on Wards Rd. near Lynchburg Hwy. The pedestrian died at the scene. State police have not released any more information.