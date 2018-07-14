Pedestrian killed in single-vehicle crash

From Lynchburg Police Department : On Friday, July 13, 2018 just after 10:00 PM, the Lynchburg Police Department along with the Lynchburg Fire and EMS responded to the 2100 block of Rivermont Avenue in reference to a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. The pedestrian was identified as Ryan Massie (24) of Lynchburg. It appears that Massie was attempting to cross the westbound lane of Rivermont Avenue when he was struck by a Ford SUV driven by Alayna Pickeral (23) of Lynchburg. Massie was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.