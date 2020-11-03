Pedestrian killed, two motorists injured in Campbell Co. accident

State police say a pedestrian was killed and two motorists injured in an accident last Friday evening in Campbell County. It happened just before 10pm on Route 699/Gladys Road. Police say a car rounded a curve and was unable to avoid hitting 53-year-old David A. Norton of Altavista, who died at the scene. The car ran off the road and struck a tree. Its driver was not seriously injured and won’t face charges. A 65-year male old passenger suffered serious injuries, and a 32-year-old female passenger was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Here is the news release from State Police:

Virginia State Police Trooper T. Beams is investigating a fatal crash in Campbell County. The crash occurred Oct. 29, 2020 at 9:58 p.m. on Route 699/Gladys Road approximately 800 feet east of Route 706/Perrow Road.

A 1999 Ford Crown Victoria was traveling north on Gladys Road. As it came through a curve, the sedan came upon a pedestrian walking in the roadway. Despite swerving to the left in an attempt to avoid the pedestrian, the Ford struck the pedestrian and then ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree.

The pedestrian, David A. Norton, 53, of Altavista, Va., died at the scene.

The driver, a 29-year-old male from Gladys, Va., was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured in the crash. A 65-year-old male passenger was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries. He was not wearing a seat belt. A second passenger, a 32-year-old female passenger, was treated at the scene for minor injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash. No charges were placed.