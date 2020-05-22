Percival’s Trail closed over high water concerns

The City of Lynchburg has closed the Percival’s Island urban trail and the beach because of a safety concern with the rising James River due to the recent excessive rainfall. Both will remain closed until further notice. The Department of Parks and Recreation is also recommending people exercise caution while using other urban trails throughout the city as creeks may also be overflowing their banks.

The City is also cautioning people who may want to use the river this weekend for recreation that the water is fast moving and can be extremely dangerous. This condition is expected to remain treacherous over the next several days. Please exercise extreme caution.