Perrow is moving to Amherst County, says time on City Council is limited

Lynchburg City Council member Turner Perrow says his family will move out of the city to Amherst County, and whether or not he wins the 23rd House of Delegates seat, his future time on Council is limited. He spoke with Reporter Andrew Whitehead:

Perrow is one of three Republicans hoping to gain the party’s nomination to succeed Scott Garrett, who chose not to run for re-election.

On a related note, former Mayor Joan Foster tells Whitehead she is giving serious consideration to running for that seat on the Democratic side, but she has not yet made a decision.