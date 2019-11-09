Person of interest wanted in Franklin County death

From Frankin County Sheriff’s Office: On November 9, 2019 at approximately 12:00 PM, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting call on Woodthrush Circle in the Hardy community of Franklin County. The call was placed by a family member that found the home owner deceased at the scene. The Sheriff’s Office has determined a person of interest. His name is Michael Alexander Brown with a last known address of Woodthrush Cir. In Hardy, VA. Michael Brown owns a 1976 Cadillac which is white in color. There are no license plates registered to Michael and his direction of travel is currently unknown. Anyone coming in to contact with Michael Brown should use extreme caution and notify local law enforcement immediately. The case is currently under investigation and additional information will be provided as soon as it becomes available. Anyone with information on this homicide or the location of Michael Alexander Brown is urged to contact Sgt. Nolen at 540-483-6662.