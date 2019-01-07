Photo: Kohl’s shoplifting suspects sought

News release: The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying two unknown subjects wanted for larceny. The incident took place on October 13 at the Kohl’s department store located in the Wards Crossing shopping center adjacent to Wards Road (physical location: 225 Simons Run Ste A, Lynchburg, VA 24502). If you have any information which would be helpful in locating these individuals, please call Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 332-9574. Citizens may also call Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900, or visit the Central Virginia Crime Stoppers website at www.cvcrimestoppers.org.