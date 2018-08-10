Photo: Suspect sought for Family Dollar holdup

From Lynchburg Police:

On August 9, 2018 at 6:44 p.m., officers of the Lynchburg Police Department responded to the Family Dollar at 408 Federal Street for the report of a Robbery that had just occurred. A black male wearing a gray shirt and dark pants entered the business and shopped around for a while before approaching the front counter where a cashier was standing. The subject was now wearing a white V-neck t-shirt and dark pants, possibly jeans. With his hands concealed, the suspect instructed the cashier to give him money from the register. The subject then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash toward the roundabout at 5th Street. The suspect is described as a heavyset black male, possibly in his 40’s, 5’ 8”-5’10” tall, with a close cut hairstyle and chinstrap style beard. Anyone who may have been in the area and observed something, or anyone who recognizes the subject in the attached photo, is asked to contact Detective Barley at